DARLINGTON -- Chafee Jones, III, age 69, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Darlington Country Club. Born August 26, 1950, Chafee was the son of the late Chafee Jones, Jr. and Katherine Harris Jones. He was involved in the Boy Scouts of America, achieving its highest rank as Eagle Scout. He attended Clemson University and remained a die-hard Clemson fan. Chafee was employed with New York Life for over 37 years and was senior NYLIC, CLU, CHFC, and was awarded Agent of the Year in 2014. Chafee loved life and was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing every week with his friends and telling them how he "used to" shoot in the 60s. He enjoyed going to Costco, Martin's PGA Super Store, crossword puzzles, cooking breakfast, loved fishing, swimming, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. Chafee was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church and served as an Acolyte.Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Venita Spivey Jones; children, Chafee "Chad" (Brandi) Jones, IV, Crystal Jones (Cleve) Yarborough; grandchildren, Sierra Jones (Justin) Gainey, Alana Yarborough, Savannah Stanley, Kinsley Stanley, and Marissa Jones; sister, Lillian Jones Brunson; brother, Wilie Jones.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Garner Jones.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jul 5
Viewing
Sunday, July 5, 2020
1:00PM-4:00PM
Jul 6
Visitation
Monday, July 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Darlington Country Club
125 Country Club Rd.
Darlington, SC 29532
125 Country Club Rd.
Jul 7
Graveside Service
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
11:00AM
Grove Hill Cemetery
405 S. Warley
Darlington, SC 29532
405 S. Warley
