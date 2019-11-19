PINSON, TN -- Cecil Lavan Tyner, Sr. age 77 passed away November 10, 2019 at his home.He was born December 30, 1941 in Hartsville, SC the son of the late Cecil Robert and Sara Ruth Lyles Tyner. He graduated Hartsville High School in 1959. He married Rose Anne Large on Sept. 6, 1959. He began working for Sonoco Paper Products in 1960 in Hartsville. He later moved to Henderson in 1973 and continued to work for Sonoco. He retired in 2000 after forty years. He then started his own business A&C Tool Refinishers. He enjoyed watching sports, gardening and creating things in his shop. He was very generous, but lived a very simple and modest lifestyle. He was a great friend and was close to his family. He was very hardworking, brave, witty, clever and always took care of his family. Mr. Tyner is survived by his wife, Rose Anne Large Tyner of Pinson; a daughter, Kerri Ruth Suter of Gallatin, TN and a son, Cecil L. 'Danny' Tyner, Jr. (Schwana) of Henderson; three grandchildren, Amber Jackson, Leah Suter and Jacob Suter; three great grandchildren, Emi Jackson, Noa Rose Jackson and Zen Davis Jackson; two sisters, Robin Lane of Darlington, SC and Brenda Northcutt of Hartsville, SC and two brothers, Curtis Tyner of Hartsville, SC and Tommy Tyner of North Augusta, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wesley McCoy Tyner.There will be no local services.
