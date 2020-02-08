LAKE CITY -- Master Sergeant Cecil Mansfield Stack, Sr., USA Retired, 84, husband of Toni C. Stack, died Friday, February 7, 2020, at Heritage Home of Florence.Cecil was born on February 19, 1935 in Manning, SC, son of the late Austin Mansfield Stack and Ruth Gaffney Stack. He was a 21 year Army Veteran, serving one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. His decorations included the Bronze Star Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters and Air Medal with 7 Oak Leaf Clusters. He received his GED while in the military and later graduated from Florence Darlington Technical College receiving a degree in criminal justice. Mr. Stack was a charter member of Lynches River Free Will Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent and Trustee. Cecil enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and had a great love and devotion to his country. Surviving are his loving and caring wife, Toni Cantey Stack of Lake City; son, Sgt. Maj. USA Retired, Cecil (Ana) M. Stack, Jr. of Southport, NC; daughters, Tamara (Jim) Caulder of Florence, Kimberly (Michael) Haake of Lylery, GA and Christina (Benjamin) Stack of Florence; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.Mr. Stack was preceded in death by his son, Sgt. Maj. Michael Boyd Stack; half-brothers, Herbert Harrison and Gene Matthews. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Florence National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at Carolina Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to any charity of your choice.
Cecil Stack
Service information
Feb 12
Visitation
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
Carolina Funeral Home
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
Feb 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Carolina Funeral Home Chapel
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC 29591
