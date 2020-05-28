A private Celebration of Life for Cecelia Gail Ham Young will be conducted 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church with interment to follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. She died on Monday, May 25th in Durham, NC. Cecelia was born on November 24, 1956 in Florence County to Curtis and Annie Mae Ham. She attended Savannah Grove Elementary School and graduated from South Side High School in 1974. Gail furthered her education at Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina and A & T College in Greensboro, NC. She was formerly employed at Gaston Memorial Hospital, Homelite Industries and retired from UMAR of Gastonia, NC. She was a member of Savannah Grove Baptist Church. While residing in Gastonia, NC, she attended Emmanuel Baptist Church. Survivors include: her husband, Leroy Young, her children Kristal (Lahai) Ville and Antoine (Teaira) Young, her six grandchildren: Bre'Ana, Le'Ana, Jaxon, A'lanam, Zachary and Mason; sisters: Lewynsa Wright, Judy Hoyle, and Ruthene McAllister; one brother, Curtis Ham; and a host of aunts, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends. The family is receiving friends at 2307 Savannah Grove Road, Effingham. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
