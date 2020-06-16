Catherine Long Russ Pate grew up in Camden and Hartsville SC and graduated from Hartsville High. She attended Coker College. She worked as a legal secretary, church secretary, school teacher and manager of Prestwood Country Club. She was an accomplished stained glass artist. Catherine is predeceased by her brother, Bill Russ of New Orleans LA and sister, Myrtle Johnson of Florence SC. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Gerald Stuckey Pate, her children, Gerald(Gerry) Pate Jr(Ruth Anne), Charlie Pate(Toni), Martin Pate(Rhonda) and Laura Pate Hardee, and her 12 grandchildren and 12 Great-grandchildren. Catherine will be remembered for loving her Lord and family and a strong faith. Family and friends will miss her dearly but know for certain she is in a better place. Catherine passed away 6/11/20. She will be cremated with a memorial service at a later time. The family would like to thank Pendleton Manor in Greenville and Interim Healthcare of The Upstate for their excellent care and love. Memorials may be sent to Wesley United Methodist Church: 145 E College Ave, Hartsville, SC 29550 or a charity of your choice.
