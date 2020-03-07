FLORENCE - Catherine Bethea Richbourg, 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Mt. Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. She was born on January 9,1944 in Walterboro to the late Edwin Alison and Sally Todd Bethea. Cathy was a graduate of McClenaghan High School and Winthrop College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She was a loving mother who had a deep passion for painting watercolors. She also had a flair for fashion which she used to operate a women's boutique in Charleston, SC with her husband.Cathy is survived by three sons: Bruce Todd Richbourg (Sarait), Edward Brett Richbourg (Arden) and Brantley Richbourg (Brandi); five grandchildren: Benjamin, Wesley, Lily, Savannah and Hunter; a sister, Sally Ellison; and two nephews: Scott Ellison (Emily) and Chase Bethea. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edwin Alison Bethea, Jr.

