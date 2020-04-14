DARLINGTON -- Carolyn Lee Kissiah daughter of the late William B. Lee Sr. and Agnes Goude Lee was born on June 14, 1944 in Rockingham, NC. Carolyn arrived in her heavenly home on April 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, April 16th at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Carolyn was a graduate of Cheraw High School and an All State clarinet player. She married John P. Moore (deceased) in 1968. Carolyn and J.P. had two children, John Christopher Moore (wife Jayne Moore) and Michelle Moore Seal. Carolyn married Wayne Kissiah (deceased) in 1992.Carolyn was preceded in death by brothers F.M. Lee, William B. Lee Jr., and Betty Lee Ingram. She is survived by three brothers Earl Lee of Cheraw, Rayvon Lee of Bennettsville, and Ricky Lee of Raleigh NC. Carolyn has numerous nieces and nephews who fondly refer to her as aunt Cabo.Carolyn was a mother to Chris and Shellie but also a Grandmother to Jonathan Seal (Florence), and Christian Seal (Florence). Carolyn was also a great grandmother to Dean, Ryan, and Kensley Seal, and Lyra Portwood (Durham NC. She was affectionately known by her grand and great-grandchildren as Nana Si. Carolyn was also mother to her little "fur baby" Mazi. Carolyn was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God, where she attended until her health began to fade. She was a strong, loving, and protective Matriarch of her family. She was a woman of Christ and had a strong faith and commitment to Jesus.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Palmetto St. Church of God, 3132 W. Palmetto St. Florence, SC 29501.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

