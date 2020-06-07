LAMAR -- Carolyn Rae Windham Jones, age 77, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Greenville, SC. A Graveside service will be held at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Anyone wishing to view Mrs. Jones and sign her register may do so between the hours of 1:00 and 5:00 Monday at Belk Funeral Home, Lamar.Born in Darlington County on November 8, 1942, she is the daughter of the late C.W. and Trannie Mae Freeman Windham. She worked as the secretary and bookkeeper for Lamar High School for over 30 years. She also worked for the Darlington County Election and Registration Office for 30 years, serving as Head of Election Committee for many years.She is survived be her daughters, Penny (Andrew) Aston of Lamar, Jennifer (Victor) Benton of Simpsonville, grandchildren: Kara Tadlock, Cassie (Mary Frances) Howle, Abby Tadlock, Cole Benton, Kami Benton and Gray Aston, and nine great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Jones, a daughter, Terri Howle, her sister, Wendy Windham, and her brother, Steve Windham.Memorials may be made to Lamar High School Booster Club, 216 N Darlington Ave, Lamar SC 29069A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Service information
Jun 8
Viewing
Monday, June 8, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
2:00PM-6:00PM
Guaranteed delivery before the Viewing begins.
