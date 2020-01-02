MARION -- Carolyn Hood Moody, 82, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Senior Care of Marion after an illness. Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home, burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at the funeral home.Mrs. Moody was born in Goldsboro, NC a daughter of the late Louis A. and Fadine Thomas Whittington. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Dick Hood in 1980 and then later in life by husband Marion Boggs "MB" Moody; her brother, Louis Whittington, Jr, and a sister, Eloise Rogers. She was retired from education, where she spent her time in administration for Marion County School Systems working with 4K and 5K children. Mrs. Moody was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church.Surviving are her sons, Richard Hood & wife Pam of Pawley's Island, SC and Michael Hood of Holly Springs, NC; a sister, Jean Beckman of Florence, SC; five grandchildren (Alicia, Tricia, Bryson, Jackson and Alexis and one great-grandchild ScarlettAn online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
