DARLINGTON -- Carolyn D. Honney, age 82, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday at Belk Funeral Home, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm at the funeral home on Friday and other times at the home of Melba Honney, 514 Honneybee Drive, Darlington.Born in Darlington County, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Sr. and Lurline Suggs Honney. She retired from ESAB and was a member of their bowling team. She was also a member of the Eastern Star and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.She is survived by her brother, Harvey (Carol) Honney, Jr. of Florence, a sister-in-law, Melba Honney of Darlington, many nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Rene Sturgeon and her children, Elizabeth and Madison; whom Carolyn loved very much.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Oliver Honney, Olin Honney, Ronald Honney and sisters, Wilma H. Banks and Blanche Honney.The family expresses their gratitude to Jill Eaddy and Agape Hospice for their special care and love during Carolyn's illness.Memorials may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation at www.abcf.orgA guestbook is available at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
