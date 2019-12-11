ROCK HILL -- Mrs. Carolyn H. Kendall, 88, formerly of Florence, SC, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence at 2:30pm.Born in Chesterfield County, SC, Mrs. Kendall was the daughter of the late John Elmer Huggins and the late Bertice Rollins Huggins.She was a graduate of Cheraw High School and Coker College and was retired from the State Forestry Commission with 22 years of service. She was named Outstanding State Female Employee of the Pee Dee in 1982.She obtained a Private Pilot's License in 1974 and was a former member of The Civil Air Patrol. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church of Florence; the Florence Country Club, where she was a golfer and member of The Women's Golf Association; Past President and member of the Green Thumb Garden Club; and a member of the Florence Symphony Guild.Surviving are her daughter, Debra E. (Bill) Adkins of Catawba; and her son, James Newton (Janet) Elmore Jr. of Titusville, FL.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Kendall's name to the charity of one's choice.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Most Popular
-
Mike Reichenbach and his daughter to appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
-
One person killed, three hurt Saturday in Dillon County crash
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific expands Florence facility, creating over 170 new jobs
-
Florence teen dances as Clara in ‘Nutcracker,’ decades after mother performed the same role
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.