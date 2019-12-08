DARLINGTON -- Carolyn Frances Anderson of Darlington passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10th in the chapel of Bethea Retirement Community, with visitation following in the fellowship hall, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Mrs. Anderson was born February 5, 1936 in Latta SC. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Vernon Anderson and Lennie Anderson Chenowith. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Charles Anderson and infant daughter, Angela Lynn Anderson. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her favorite hobbies were reading, playing cards/board games, and spending time with her family and many friends. Surviving are her husband, Billy Gene Anderson; four daughters, Suzanne (Ross) Lewis of Fort Mill, Dottie Sylvester of Rock Hill, Alva (John) Hoover of Florence, Tracy (Robin) Wood of Fleetwood, PA; grandchildren, Rocky Lewis, Seth Lewis, Zach (Kalee) Lewis, Billy (Angel) Sylvester, Pat (Kim) Sylvester, Jack Hoover, Mary Frances Hoover; great-grandchildren, Boston Lewis, Sara Beth Sylvester, Wes Sylvester, Josey Sylvester, Will Sylvester, Hudson Sylvester; step-grandchildren, Gregory and Julie Wood and step-granddaughter, Lorali Wood.A special heartfelt thank you to her many care givers at Bethea Retirement Community, MRMC Renal floor along with Dr. Slingh, MRMC Hospice, and National Transport Service. Memorials may be made to Bethea Retirement Community, 157 Home Ave. Darlington, SC 29532; MRMC Hospice House, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
