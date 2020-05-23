MANNING -- Carol "Pat" E. Jernigan, age 77, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 26th at Darlington Memory Gardens, directed by Belk Funeral Home.Pat was born in Waynesville, Missouri on February 19, 1943. She is the daughter of the late Carl Evans and Pauline Smith Evans. Pat worked in accounting and retired from Nucor Steel. She enjoyed being at the lake, working in her yards, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Surviving are her sons, Kyle Jernigan (Kathleen Ott) of Manning, Brent (Deborah) Jernigan of Mauldin; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Lawan Evans, Dreama Byrd, both of Florence, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harmon Jernigan, and son, Blane Jernigan.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
