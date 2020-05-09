LAKE VIEW -- Carol Anne Brumbles El-Mahdy, 52, of Lake View went to be with Jesus on Friday, May 8, 2020. A funeral service will be Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Kemper Baptist Church, Lake View, SC. Burial will follow at Kemper Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View. Cooke Funeral Home will be open from 5:00 pm 6:00 pm, Sunday, May 10, 2020 if you wish to sign the register. Due to the restrictions in place regarding Covid19, everyone is asked to respect the social distancing guidelines for your safety. She was born on December 10, 1967, the daughter of LeRoy and Carolyn Humphrey Brumbles. Carol Anne was a beautiful soul and a friend to all who knew her. Carol Anne attended Lake View High School. She received a B.S. in Business from Coker University, a Special Education degree from UNC Pembroke, and a Master's in Education from Francis Marion University. Carol Anne is preceeded in death by her father, LeRoy Brumbles, daughter Kaylee Sophia El-Mahdy, "Sophie", "nephew", "J", Jack Ford Ross, II; Grandparents, Bosser and Ruth Brumbles, AJ and Hazel (Price) Humphrey; in-laws Sohby Ali El-Mahdy and Om Ahmed El-Gandy; Uncles, Marvin Humphrey, Bobby Humphrey, Henry Humphrey, Jimmy Brumbles, Jerry Burmbles, and William Brumbles. Carol Anne is survived by her loving husband, Roshdy El-Mahdy and her mother, Carolyn Brumbles both of the home; "sister", Sandra (Jack) Ross, "nephew", Mason Ross; Brother -in-laws, Alaa (Sarney) El-Mahdy, Ahmed (Nayor) El-Mahdy, Ali (Sohar) El-Mahdy of Cairo, Egypt; and special friends, Dr. & Mrs. Timothy Fitzgibbon and Matthew. Thanks to special caregivers: Sandra Humphrey-Ross, Marcia Bryant, Angie Rowell, Audrey Lilley and Dee (DL) Page. Thank you to all of Carol Anne's friends who called her their "Brum". Thank you to everyone who visited, called, texted, brought food, or prayed. A special thanks to Hospice of SC Nurse, Shannon Carter and CNA, DeBrittany Manning. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Dillon Christian School, 1325 Commerce Dr, Dillon, NC, 29536, First Baptist Church of Rowland Youth Group, 401 West Main Street, Rowland, NC, 28383 or Kemper Baptist Church, 731 Kemper Church Rd, Lake View, SC, 29563
