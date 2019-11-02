DARLINGTON -- Carol Ann Mullins was born on March 4, 1952 to the late H. Laurie and Mary Elizabeth Mullins, in Darlington, SC. "Cat" or "Catfish" as she was affectionately known, received her formal education in Darlington, SC, as well as Brooklyn, NY. Cat was formerly employed at Hampton Inn and Best Western Hotel.On October 25, 2019, Cat was called home, surrounded by the people she loved and held dear to her heart. She leaves to cherish her memories: her twin brother, Carl L. Mullins; brothers, Chester (Ebenezer) Mullins, Ronnie (Carmensita) Mullins, Danny Mullins, L. Paul (Clarissa) Mullins, Michael Mullins, Dwayne (Elizabeth) Mullins, and John (Jeanine) Mullins; a sister, Lillian Marie (Nathaniel) Williams; one niece raised as a sister, Linda Reed; a very special niece who took care of her and loved her dearly, Latina Williamson; her life partner, Bubba Frank Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.Memorial services for Ms. Mullins will be 1:00PM Monday, November 4, 2019 at 412 Knotty Pine Road in Darlington.The family is also receiving friends at 412 Knotty Pine Road, Darlington.Arrangements are entrusted to Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.
