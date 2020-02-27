OLANTA -- Carlton Franklin "Peanut" Floyd, Jr., 56, husband of Sharon Feagin Floyd, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his residence.Peanut was born in Huntsville, AL in January 7, 1964, son of the late Carlton Franklin Floyd, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Glazier Floyd. He was a farmer, President of Pat's Bay Hunting Club and attended Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Sharon Feagin Floyd of Olanta; children, Brandon (Amanda) Floyd of Olanta and Becky Floyd (Teddy) Williams of Lake City; grandchildren, Charlie Floyd, Lyle Williams and Rayleigh Williams; brother, Randall Owens of Huntsville, AL; and a special friend, Bryan (Tracy) McKenzie. Peanut was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Owens. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church. Memorials may be made to Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3709 Saint James Road, Lake City, SC 29560.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
