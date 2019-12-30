Lewis Carlton Battle, 66, of Marion and formerly of Nichols, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Mullins on February 16, 1953, the son of the late Richard Franklin Battle and Kathleen Hooks Battle.Carlton was a former Eagle Scout and a graduate of the Baptist College of Charleston. Following his college graduation, he returned to his hometown of Nichols and began a successful career in the family business, Battle Oil Company. He was a member of Nichols United Methodist Church, where he also taught Sunday School. He served for many years with the Nichols Volunteer Fire Department. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and quail hunting, and could often be found at the Battle pond house cooking his catch with his friends.Carlton was predeceased, in addition to his father, by his first wife, Faye H. Battle, a brother, Richard Franklin Battle, Jr., and an infant sister.He is survived by his mother, Kathleen Battle of Nichols; his wife, Charlotte J. Battle of Marion; a son, Lawson Battle of Nichols, daughter, Rebecca Battle of Mt. Pleasant; one brother, Warren Battle of New York; and three stepsons, Drew Page (Marie) of Aynor, Ryan Page (Ellen) of Greenville, and Hughes Page (Heather) of Florence.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in the chapel of Nichols United Methodist Church with Reverend Tim Burleson officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Nichols. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.If you would like to remember Carlton, the family suggests that memorials be made in his memory to Nichols United Methodist Church, 401 Main Street, Nichols, South Carolina 29581.An online guestbook is available at www.mearesfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carlton Battle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.