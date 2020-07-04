DILLON -- Mr. Eddie Arnette died Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home after an illness.A graveside service will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Dillon, SC directed by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View, SC.Mr. Arnette was born in Dillon County, SC on December 29, 1932, the son of the late Carlie Arnette and Pearlie Butler Arnette. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a Shriner. He loved to fish and to dance. Mr. Arnette is survived by his sons, Edison Arnette (Barbara Ann) of Lake View, SC and Joey Arnette (Renea) of Dillon, SC; grandchildren, Stephanie Long (Benji), Mitchell Arnette (Tonya), Brooks Arnette (Danielle), Mackenzie Arnette (Sydnee), and Camryn Lindsay; great grandchildren, Chase, Zack, RJ, Kyleigh, J, Saylor Grace, and Levi; brothers, Alton Arnette and Monroe Arnette; sisters, Rosa Stone and Esther Thomas and many nieces and nephews.Mr. Arnette was preceded in death by his wife, Faye McKenzie Arnette; brothers, Albert, Clarence, Clyde, Gentry, and Floyd Arnette and a sister, Beatrice Arnette McKenzie.Memorials may be made to Omar Shrine, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.

To plant a tree in memory of Carlie Arnette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.