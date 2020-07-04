DILLON -- Mr. Eddie Arnette died Friday, July 3, 2020 at his home after an illness.A graveside service will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Dillon, SC directed by Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View, SC.Mr. Arnette was born in Dillon County, SC on December 29, 1932, the son of the late Carlie Arnette and Pearlie Butler Arnette. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a Shriner. He loved to fish and to dance. Mr. Arnette is survived by his sons, Edison Arnette (Barbara Ann) of Lake View, SC and Joey Arnette (Renea) of Dillon, SC; grandchildren, Stephanie Long (Benji), Mitchell Arnette (Tonya), Brooks Arnette (Danielle), Mackenzie Arnette (Sydnee), and Camryn Lindsay; great grandchildren, Chase, Zack, RJ, Kyleigh, J, Saylor Grace, and Levi; brothers, Alton Arnette and Monroe Arnette; sisters, Rosa Stone and Esther Thomas and many nieces and nephews.Mr. Arnette was preceded in death by his wife, Faye McKenzie Arnette; brothers, Albert, Clarence, Clyde, Gentry, and Floyd Arnette and a sister, Beatrice Arnette McKenzie.Memorials may be made to Omar Shrine, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.