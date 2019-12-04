MULLINS -- Carla Jeanine Peele, 40, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Reedy Creek Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, directed by Richardson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service form 2:00-3:00 PM at the Church Fellowship Hall.Mrs. Peele was born in Marion, a daughter of Raymond and Jean Claire LeGette Wilkes. She also attended Mullins First Baptist Church. Carla was a graduate of Pee Dee Academy. She would then attend Florence Darlington Tech in the Marketing Program. She was on course to graduate when she found her true calling in life, to be a mother and wife. Her sweet, kind and compassionate spirit was evident to everyone around her. She could light up a room with her smile. Carla loved her family and was completely devoted to her husband and sons. She also loved animals, and especially her fur babies, George and Puppy.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Andrew Griffen Peele of the home; sons, Carl-Thomas Peele and Samuel Griffin Peele, both of the home; brother, Jason Wilkes (Jen) of Lexington, SC; Aunts: Ann Squires of Conway, Judy Lewis (Wayne) of Florence; and beloved Aunt and Uncle Sheri and Dru Fleming of Mullins.She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Jerald Michael Peele; grandparents: James Harold LeGette, Evelyn A. LeGette Jordan, and Carl L. Jordan "Papa"; and her husband's grandparents, Thomas and Marlene Baxley. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
