On Monday, May 11, 2020 Carl Smith Foxworth, loving husband, father, grandfather and businessman passed at the age of 86. Carl led a long and colorful life. He married his college sweetheart, Mollie. Their romance lasted 66 years, culminating with five children, thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He came from humble beginnings and managed to build a business that grew beyond his expectations.The man was so much more. He was a skilled woodsman, fisherman, hunter, pilot and most of all loving husband and father. If he put his mind to something, he made it happen. His passion was wildlife management and improving property for suitable habitat. He started with a small farm tract and over time grew the property in to what is now Buckeye Land Management. His legacy will continue. He is survived by his five children: Allen Foxworth, Carla Foxworth, Holly Bracket, Wendy Almstead (Dave), & Lisa McGee (Lance); and his siblings, Cecile Foxworth Boris, Billy Kay Foxworth & Betty Rose King.The family gathered to greet friends at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.A graveside service in celebration of Carl's life was held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Belin United Methodist Church, 4182 US-17 Bus., Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Memorials may be made in Carl's name to Wildlife Action, Inc., 405 N. Main St., Mullins, SC 29574.To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at: www.burroughsfh.com.
