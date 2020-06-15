FLORENCE Carl Naaman Hyatt, 73, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at a Charleston hospital after an illness.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Family and friends may pay their respects at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.He was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late Dewey Hyatt and Cybil Gause Hyatt. He was retired from DuPont Manufacturing Company.Carl was a Mason, and he loved hunting and fishing until his health failed.Survivors include his wife, Linda Bryant Hyatt, of the home; a daughter, Carla Arnett (Trey) of Wilmington, NC; a son, Mark Hyatt (Pam) of Effingham, SC; two step-sons, Buck Linton (Kimberly) of Lawrenceville, NJ, and Brad Linton (Suzanna) of Florence; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
