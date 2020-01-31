Funeral service for Mr. Mr. Carl "Bubba" L. Brown, will be 1:30 PM Sunday in Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial will be in Sansbury Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. He was a son of Edna Mae McFadden and the late Calmore Brown. He was called home for eternal rest on Tuesday January 28, 2020.He attended the public schools of Florence County and Florence Darlington Technical College. He was a member of the Florence Baptist Temple and was retired from the Department of Transportation.Survivors include: his mother, Edna Mae McFadden; a brother, David (Sheletha) Brown; three sisters, Castine (Michael) Jones, Bobbie (Lenny) Coleman and Rosa (Charles) Turner.The family is receiving friends at 1336 Millbank Drive, Florence.

