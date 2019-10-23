FLORENCE Carey Cyril Shealy, Sr., 90, husband of Jacquelyn Rogers Shealy, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his home in Florence.Born April 6, 1929, in Little Mountain, he was a son of the late Rufus Benson Shealy, Sr. and the late Rosabelle Mae Sease Shealy. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II. He was raised to a Master Mason at Mecca Lodge #407 in Florence, transferred to Summerton Lodge #105 in the 1980's where he became The Master of the Lodge, and was a lifetime member of St. Peter's Lodge #54 in Manning. He attended Eastside Christian Church in Florence.He is survived by his wife of Florence; a son, Carey C. Shealy, Jr. (Viola) of Florence; a sister, Christine Metts of Columbia; a granddaughter, Lisa Anne Shealy of Port St. Lucie, Florida; two great grandchildren, Cara Trask of Columbia and William Lichtenberg of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and a step grandson, James Michael Carter (Krystal) of Florence.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Miriam Taylor Shealy; and a son, Sease Allen Shealy.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Francis E. Traxler, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Clarendon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Steven Lane, Phil Ruff, Brad Singletary, Leonard Shealy, Murray Shealy, Roger Williamson, Mark Taylor and Ken Taylor.Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
