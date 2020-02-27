NEW ZION -- Caren Evans Turbeville, age 56, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at McLeod Health, Florence, following an illness. Services will be held at 3 PM, Friday, February 28th, at Floyd Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service.Born in Sumter County, she was the daughter of the late Ellis Milton Evans and Harriet Thomas Evans. She was a retired paramedic having graduated from Central Carolina Tech and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Henry "Buck" Turbeville Jr. of New Zion; two daughters, Jessica (Davie) Coker of Lake City and Taylor (Ryan) Graham of Turbeville; one sister, Catherine (Dwayne) Coker of New Zion; two brothers, William Ellis (Melissa) Evans and Donald Thomas (Jennifer) Evans all of New Zion; three grandchildren, Connor Davis Coker, Carsten Lee Coker, and Hudson Hunter Graham. Special thanks to Williamsburg Regional Hospital, McLeod Health Florence ER and MICU, Amedysis Home Health, Dr. John Sonfield, Dr. Lisa Lanning and Dr. Troy Gamble. Memorials may be made to Hope Acres Rescue, P.O. Box 2037, Goose Creek, SC 29445 or www.hopeacresrescue.org.Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
Service information
Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home, Inc.
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
Guaranteed delivery before Caren's Visitation begins.
Feb 28
Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home, Inc.
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
Guaranteed delivery before Caren's Service begins.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Hemingway High closing? Williamsburg County School District may combine high schools
-
Molly Spearman says there are no plans to close Williamsburg high schools 'at this time'
-
Florence woman charged in Tuesday domestic assault
-
Closings, Cancellations and Delays
-
7-year-old South Carolina girl dies 1 minute into tonsil surgery, parents say
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.