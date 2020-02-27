NEW ZION -- Caren Evans Turbeville, age 56, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at McLeod Health, Florence, following an illness. Services will be held at 3 PM, Friday, February 28th, at Floyd Funeral Home Chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service.Born in Sumter County, she was the daughter of the late Ellis Milton Evans and Harriet Thomas Evans. She was a retired paramedic having graduated from Central Carolina Tech and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Henry "Buck" Turbeville Jr. of New Zion; two daughters, Jessica (Davie) Coker of Lake City and Taylor (Ryan) Graham of Turbeville; one sister, Catherine (Dwayne) Coker of New Zion; two brothers, William Ellis (Melissa) Evans and Donald Thomas (Jennifer) Evans all of New Zion; three grandchildren, Connor Davis Coker, Carsten Lee Coker, and Hudson Hunter Graham. Special thanks to Williamsburg Regional Hospital, McLeod Health Florence ER and MICU, Amedysis Home Health, Dr. John Sonfield, Dr. Lisa Lanning and Dr. Troy Gamble. Memorials may be made to Hope Acres Rescue, P.O. Box 2037, Goose Creek, SC 29445 or www.hopeacresrescue.org.Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Caren Turbeville, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home, Inc.
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Caren's Visitation begins.
Feb 28
Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
3:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home, Inc.
136 East Main Street Post Office Box 67
Olanta( ), SC 29114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Caren's Service begins.

