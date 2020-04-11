Cara "Tata" Baer Murphy, 80, of Florence, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 10, 2020.Mrs. Murphy was born in Spartanburg, SC a daughter of the late Ralph H. Baer, Jr. and Louise West Baer. She was a graduate of Columbia College and of Gallaudet University. She was a special needs teacher that worked specifically with the deaf. She taught in Maine, Tennessee, Washington state, and finally in Darlington from which she retired in 2001. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class. She more recently was a parishioner of St. John's Church. She was a member of the PEO, loved history, travelled all over the world and loved her family. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother.She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Ralph H. Baer, III.Surviving are her husband, Larry M. Murphy of Florence; daughters, Michelle (Scott) Hallman of Lexington and Lori (Jonathan) Hickman of Florence; grandsons, Garrett Hallman, Brandon Hallman, Darien Hickman, and Noah Hickman along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Memorials may be made to St. John's Youth Activity Fund, 252 S. Dargan Street, Florence, SC 29506 or to the McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.A private family graveside service will be held at the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.A register book will be available at the funeral home during regular operating hours.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
