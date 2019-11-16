Captain John Clyde Garrison, 88, of Florence, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019.Captain Garrison was born in the Claussen community, SC a son of the late Leon Goodson Garrison and Annie Laurie Rodgers Garrison. He was a US Army veteran, a two time Purple Heart recipient for wounds suffered in action during the Korean War, and retired after 40 years as a Highway Patrolman. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, an original member of the Bishopville Masonic Lodge, a member of the Amity Masonic Lodge in Florence, and a former commander of the V.F.W.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Clyde Garrison, Jr.; brother, Leon Rupert Garrison, and sister, Maude Alice Hill.Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Ina Brown Garrison; daughter, Kay (Tommy) Johnson of Florence; grandchildren, Chris (Julie) Johnson, Micheal (Amanda) Johnson, and Sabrina Ammons; great-grandchildren, Briyona Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Kelleigh Johnson, Michayla Johnson, Zayden Johnson, Avery Johnson, and Davian Johnson; sisters, Dorothy Dix of Florence, Sue Carol Baggett of Pamplico, and June Sandifer of Florence.Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 524 South Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501.The family will receive friends from 1 3 pm Monday, November 18, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church with the service to be held at 3:00 pm at the church. Entombment will follow in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
