TIMMONSVILLE -- Camellia Dean Ross, age 71, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House, Florence after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 3 O'clock, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Born in Florence County, she was the daughter of the late Alvie Carroll DeFee Sr. and Winnie Lou Kirby DeFee. She was a retired supervisor in the export industry of military household goods, a member of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, the Hattie Kirby Circle, and the Yvonne Vause Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles W. Ross Sr.; her first husband, William E. Mason; and her step son Steven Ross. She is survived by two sons, Brian Edward Mason, and Carroll Justin Mason; three step sons, Charles Ross Jr., Vincent Ross, and Brady Ross; two sisters, Ja-Jaun (Johnny) Lienau of Summerville, and Yvonne (Ernie) Follett of Branchville; one brother, Alvie Carroll DeFee Jr. of James Island.The family would like to extend a thank you to a special Aunt Bonnie Ruth Mixon and a special cousin Ann Singletary for their love and kindness. Memorials may be made to: The Hattie Kirby Circle c/o Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, 4071 Creek Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161.Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
