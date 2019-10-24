FLORENCE -- Caleb O'Quinn Lutz, 18, passed away on Oct.22, 2019.Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church, Florence. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.Caleb was born in Florence County, the son of Scarlett Walker Lutz and Joseph Edmund Lutz. He was a 2019 graduate of the Kings Academy. At an early age, Caleb had a love of baseball, from the time he was 4 years old he played with the traveling baseball teams, little league and more recently was the Catcher for The Kings Academy Baseball team. Caleb was attending Florence Darlington Tech. "He had a loving and supportive family and will be missed beyond measure."Surviving are his parents, step-mother, Kim Lutz; his best friend and brother, Walker Lutz; maternal grandmother, Shelby Walker, and grandad, David (Joni) Walker, paternal grandmother, Evelyn S. Lutz; uncle and aunt, Mitch (Karen) Walker, aunt and uncle, Julie (Gary) Rawls and a number of cousins and his best friend, Coltin Kinney.Memorials may be made to the Florence County Miracle League, 710 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.