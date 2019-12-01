LAKE CITY -- Caleb Bingham Floyd age 23 of Lake City, died December 1, 2019 from injuries sustained in a automobile accident.Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial in the church cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 8 PM Monday at Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church.Caleb was born in Florence County, a son of William Bert Floyd and Lisa Carol Lambert Floyd. He was a graduate of East Clarendon High School, an employee of Santee Ready Mix for 6 years, and was an avid turkey hunter.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Delbert Floyd and Joanne Bingham Floyd.He is survived by his parents, a sister, Allyssa "Ally" Floyd of Lake City, Maternal grandparents, Carol and Shirley Lambert of Florence, uncle's, Del Floyd (Kirbi and Jesse), and Chris (Anne) Lambert (Carson and Campbell).Memorials may be made to The National Turkey Federation, 770 Augusta Rd. Edgefield, S.C. 29824 or Barrineau Pentecostal Holiness Church, 3709 St. James Rd. Lake City, S.C. 29560Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.