MONCKS CORNER On March 20, 2020, C. Olin Collins, Sr., also lovingly known as "Daddy" and "GDaddy," went to his eternal rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.He was born October 11, 1934, in Barnwell, SC, to the late C. Clarence and Eunice Hutto Collins. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War. Mr. Collins was a mortgage lender and vice-president with Guardian Fidelity, Inc., for many years. Loving and generous to a fault, he would help anyone in need without question. He was also a member and past president of the Florence Civitans Club.While a resident of the Bethea Baptist Community, he joined the Bethea Baptist Church where he served as Finance Director. He remained a member after moving to Moncks Corner to live with his daughter.Mr. Collins was predeceased by his loving wife, Annette Young Collins; and a sister, Betty Collins Quick.Surviving are his children: Annette C. Tate (Randy) of Florence; C. Olin "Bubba" Collins, Jr., (Darlene) of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Simmie C. Benenhaley (David) of Moncks Corner, SC, and Deirdre "Dee" C. Knight of Mt. Pleasant; 11 grandchildren: Erica Tate and Justin Tate, both of Florence, Dr. Nicholas "Buddy" Tate (Kathy) of Simpsonville, SC, Dr. C. Olin "Tripp" Collins, III (Erin) of Kill Devil Hills, NC, Travis Collins (Kate), Taylor Collins, and Tanner Collins, all of North Myrtle Beach, Ivey Mom (Sonita) of Hannahan, SC, Jacklyn Benenhaley of Moncks Corner, Zachery Knight and Matthew Knight, both of Mt. Pleasant; and 8 great-grandchildren, Raven and Ryley Tate, Jovie, Levan, and Davin Mom, Owen and Sean Tate, and C. Olin "Kade" Collins, IV; and his beloved dog, Butch.A private committal service will be held in Florence National Cemetery. A memorial service will be held a later date for friends and family. Services are being directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home of Florence.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethea Baptist Church, 157 Home Avenue, Darlington, SC 29532.
