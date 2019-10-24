Byron Alexander McWhite, 35, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. On October 5, 1984, this world was blessed with an amazing gift from God, a baby boy named Byron McWhite! Growing up, he was filled with love, joy and happiness, being raised by the most wonderful mother (Catherine) and father (Marty), along with his older brother (William). Byron loved sports and was involved in most all of them from the time he could walk through college. For any who ever met Byron he surely left them with a smile on their face for he always could bring someone laughter. He was full of knowledge and would share his opinion, but most of all he was loving and had the biggest heart of any imaginable. He never met a stranger as he would always lend a hand with an open ear. Seeing his teeth was a substantial memory as he would meet and leave you with a smile as if happiness seemed to just follow him. Just knowing him was a delight to all. He was always proud of who he was because of the special mother and father who raised him. There are not enough words or time to describe all of the incredible traits he provided. Some of his hobbies were fishing, golf, football, baseball and soccer, but most of all, he loved and lived wrestling from the time he could talk until his final breath. He was a smart as they come as his schooling provided him with two degrees. His allegiance to a sports team was never mistaken as he was 100% South Carolina Gamecock fan to the core. He touched so many lives for the best and that's how he will always live on as THE BEST! Byron is survived by his loving mother, Catherine Lee, father, James (Marty) Lee, brother, William Lee, nephew, Hunter Lee, uncle, James "Jimbo" Lloyd DeWitt, and his Fiancee, Emily Hill of Lamar. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019, in the Cain Calcutt Funeral Home chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at the funeral home just prior to the service.
