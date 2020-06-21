PAMPLICO -- Bussy Jerd Poston, 94, husband of the late Virginia P. Poston, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home.Mr. Poston was born on March 19, 1926, son of the late Cully Evans Poston and Capitola Hanna Poston. Mr. Poston was a graduate of Hannah High School and received his Master's Degree from the University of South Carolina. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and was a farmer, teacher and principal. Mr. Bussy was a faithful member of the Union Baptist Church for many years. Surviving are his children, Dr. Jerd (Melinda) Poston of Murrells Inlet, Leah Poston (Richard) Blackmon of Sumter and Jay (Amy) Poston of Charleston; grandchildren, Richard (Stephanie) Blackmon of Columbia, Dr. Caleb (Brittany) Poston of Folly Beach, Ginny (Eric) Moulton of Columbia, Catherine Poston of Myrtle Beach, Rachael Poston of Clemson and Walker Poston of Charleston; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Annie Powell of Pamplico, Edna Poston of Lake City and Vonnie Poston of Thomson, Ga.Mr. Poston was preceded in death by a son, Cully Walker Poston; siblings, Willie Poston, Wilson Poston, Beulah White, Ervin "Chuck" Poston, Ronald L. Poston and Eloise Wilson. Due to Covid-19, Funeral Services will be private, Carolina Funeral Home is in charge.Memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church Building Fund, 1101 W. Hwy. 378 Hannah, Pamplico, SC 29583.The family would like to send a special thanks to staff of Amedisys Hospice. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
