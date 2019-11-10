Bruner Kelso Hicks, 72, of Florence, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Mr. Hicks was born a son of the late Evelyn Carter Hicks and James Willard Hicks. He was a veteran of the US Marines, serving in Vietnam. Mr. Hicks was a powerhouse operator with Westrock, retiring after twenty-eight years. He was a member of Florence Baptist Temple where he served as an Usher. He enjoyed being a hobby farmer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Willadean Hicks. Mr. Hicks is survived by his wife, Linda C. Hicks; son, Lee Hicks (Brandon Weaver) of Florence; grandchildren, Grady and Audrey Hicks; and sister, Lecia Etheridge of Cope, SC. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Florence Baptist Temple directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens with Military Honors provided by the Florence Honor Guard.Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM 11:00 AM on Wednesday at the Church. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

