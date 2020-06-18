Bruce Alan Mullins, 73, of Florence, SC, passed away on Thursday, June 4th, 2020. Mr. Mullins was born September 16, 1946 in Cleveland, OH to Santina Chimenti Mullins and Shirland Ray Mullins. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by brother, Brian Earl Mullins and best friend and employee, Richard "Dale" Wiles.He is survived by his daughters, Andrea Mullins Hendley of Chesterfield, SC and Nancy Gigliotti of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, Dominick Duda and Nathan Duda; brothers, Robert (Margie) Mullins of Columbus, OH and Michael (Mary) Mullins of Houston, TX; and his dogs, Mona and Bubba.Bruce's family lived in Cleveland and several other locations including the New England area but also four years in Argentina where Bruce easily acquired fluency in Spanish. His family returned to the Cleveland area in 1962. Bruce graduated from Bedford HS in 1965 and attended Ohio State University for 2 years. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1968 and sailed around the world as he served his country aboard the aircraft carrier CVS-38 Shangri-La during the Vietnam conflict. By age 14 Bruce had become an avid golfer and in 1973 his passion for the sport led him to the warmer weather and golf courses of Myrtle Beach, SC. He then settled in Florence and worked for Pepsi Cola Bottling Co in Florence, SC. He was a proud member of The Country Club of SC for many years. He was the owner/operator of the renowned Mullins Tool Rental which closed last year after 40 plus years due to health issues.Because of his love for reading he became a master of obscure information on all subjects which he loved to share with customers and friends. He also loved bowling, crossword puzzles, college football and stayed informed of current events and politics.Bruce's laid-back attitude, quick wit, unique sense of humor, knowledge and willingness to help others will be greatly missed by his family, friends, former employees and customers.Because of Bruce's love of animals, especially his pot-bellied pigs and dogs, we request donations be made to: Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, 5159 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA 22207www.luckydoganimal rescue.orgA private burial will take place at Florence National Cemetery on June 22, 2020 and a memorial will be held at a later date.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
