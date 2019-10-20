JOHNSONVILLE -- Briley Poston Taylor, Sr., 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 19, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Belle Taylor Altman.Briley was born January 3, 1937 in Johnsonville, SC, son of the late John Elmer Taylor, Sr. and Belle Poston Taylor.Briley was a 1955 graduate of Johnsonville High School. He retired from the United States Navy after 20 plus years of service. He was employed at Tupperware in Hemingway, SC and later co-owner of M & B Barbeque in Pawley's Island, SC. He was a member of the Johnsonville United Methodist Church.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Tinye Hamrick Taylor, brother, John Elmer Taylor, Jr., sister, Anabel Taylor Carter, and two daughters, Patty Taylor Cannon and Tammy Taylor Graham and special companion Mary Hawkins.He is survived by his daughter Belle Taylor Altman, husband Dennis of Johnsonville, SC, and son Briley P. Taylor, Jr., (Bip) (Robin) of Winnabow, NC, brother, Sherrell W. Taylor (Joanne) of Dunn, NC, sister-in-law, Shirley Cox Taylor of Garden City, SC, and son-in-law Timmy Cannon of Pawley's Island, SC. Four grandchildren, Corey Taylor (Haley) of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Dustin Altman (Kendra) of Johnsonville, SC, Ryan Taylor Heady (Jason) of Calabash, NC, John Graham. Four great-grandchildren, Tora Heady, Samantha Heady, Nicholas Taylor, and McKenzie Altman.The family would like to recognize and show their gratitude to Briley's full-time caregiver, Gail McCrea, from Kingstree, SC, for the tender love and care she provided Briley for the past year. Gail has become and will remain part of the family which they are eternally grateful.The family would like to recognize McLeod Hospice for all the care, love, and concern shown during Briley's final days.The family will receive friends for visitation at Morris Funeral Home, Hemingway, SC, from twelve o'clock until one thirty pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Following visitation, a graveside service will be held at two o'clock pm at Garden of Devotion, Johnsonville, SC with Reverend John B. Crouch officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Johnsonville United Methodist Church, PO Box 449, Johnsonville, SC 29555 or McLeod Hospice, 1203 East Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.