TURBEVILLE -- Brian Linwood "BD" or "Cotton" Driggers, age 47, died at the VA Hospital in Columbia, March 29, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Born in York County, he was the son of Linwood Driggers and Betty J. Driggers. He was employed by ESAB of Florence as Electronics Control Tech, and was a member of Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church.He is survived by his wife, Michelle Landon Foster McDonald Driggers of the home; two daughters, Katie Lynn Driggers, and Brianna Lindsey Driggers of Florence; one son, Sean Conner Martin of Gaylord MI; one sister, Angela Driggers (Al) Coker of Turbeville; one niece Emily Coker and one nephew, Ethan Coker of Turbeville; two grandchildren, Rebecca Lambert and Bobbi Lambert.Memorials are welcomed at Disabled American Veterans, 113 Derby Ln. Lake City, SC 29560.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.
