DARLINGTON -- Brenda Sherry King, age 71, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. The family would like to thank all those who knew Sherry for their support during her illness. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Belk Funeral Home of Darlington is assisting the King family during this time. Born December 9, 1948, Sherry was the daughter of the late Albert Drew and Rosa Lee Cook Stephens. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse, and loved going to auctions. Surviving are her husband, Gene King; children, Everette (Treva) Clark of North Myrtle Beach, Lee (Leslie) Clark of Wichita, Kansas, Tina Matthews of Darlington; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Albertine Graham of Mechanicsville; brother, David Allen (Gail) Drew of England.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
