FLORENCE Brenda Kay Svaton, 55, died Sunday, November 3, 2019.She was born in Elkins, West Virginia, a daughter of Margarette Shaffer Williams and the late Johnnie E. Williams. She worked in sales for a communications company and was a member of Mizpah Baptist Church in Florence.Brenda loved her family, especially the little ones, and was very close to her aunts and uncles. She also loved animals, and often rescued strays.In addition to her mother of Darlington, SC, Brenda is survived by her son, Brendan Svaton, and his father, Jim Svaton, of Darlington; a sister, Provellan "Vell" Leary of Florence; step-sisters, Belinda Williams and Tina Williams, both of North Carolina, and Rosetta L. Dobbins of Georgia; two step-brothers, Sonny Williams of North Carolina and Galen Leary of Nevada; a granddaughter, Ava Svaton, of Charleston, SC; and many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by a brother, Howard A. Leary.A family visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home.

