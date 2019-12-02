Brant David Speir, 59, of Florence, SC died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 22, 2019Brant was born November 25, 1959 in Summit, NJ, the youngest son of Robert E. Speir, Sr. and Carol Adamson Speir. After graduating from Lafayette College in 1982, he began working for his family business, Short Run Stamping Company, where he would eventually become co-owner with his brother, Randy. Brant married Susan S. Speir in 1984; they moved to Florence, SC later that same year. Together, they raised two children: Alyssa Speir Parker (Samuel Parker), born in 1988, and Kristen Speir Overcash (Johnathan Overcash), born in 1990.First and foremost, Brant was a loving and dedicated husband and father. Time spent with family and friends truly brought him the most joy. He believed in being kind and generous to anyone he met. Those who knew him always spoke of his beautiful smile, big heart, and witty sense of humor. Survivors include his beloved wife and children, his parents, two sisters, Sandra O'Dea (Joseph O'Dea), and Deborah Walsh, one brother, Randall A. Speir (Kathleen Speir), one sister-in-law, Patricia Speir, and 12 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert E. Speir, Jr. and brother-in-law, Timothy Walsh. A memorial service will be held at 5PM Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society.
