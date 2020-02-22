MARION -- Brandie Richardson Drose, 44, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at MUSC Marion. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home of Marion. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 3:00-4:00 PM .Brandie was born in Marion, a daughter of Mike F. and Cynthia Martin Richardson of Marion. She was a graduate of Marion High School, where she was very active in the Drama and FCA programs. Brandie was on the volleyball and state champion softball team. She attended Francis Marion University on a full academic scholarship. She graduated FMU and became a Registered Nurse working with homebound patients. Brandie was a member of Marion Baptist Church. Surviving in addition to her parents are her husband, Samuel Robert "Robbie" Drose of the home; son, Jacob Cale Erwin of Marion, SC; daughter, Lacey Christine Stephens of Florence; brother, Chris Richardson (Jenny R. Richardson of Marion, SC; and grandmother, Pauline "Polly" Martin of Britton's Neck, SC.Memorials may be made to Sharing Hope South Carolina, 164 Lott Court, West Columbia, SC 29169 or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
To plant a tree in memory of Brandie Drose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.