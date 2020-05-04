LAKE CITY -- Bonnie W. Lee (78) of Lake City passed away May 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Carl J. and Victoria B. Webster of Lake City. She was the wife of the late Franklin D. (Buddy) Lee. She is survived by her daughter Betsy L. Parker of Lake City; three grandchildren, Mindy Clemmons, Tiffany Clemmons, and Matthew Clemmons of Lake City and a great granddaughter Briley Webb; a sister Doris Cook of Greer and a brother V. Carroll Webster (Diane) of the Isle of Palms. She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, James Clemmons and Stevie Parker. Bonnie worked for the Lake City Community Hospital for 39 years as a nurse's aide and was a compassionate caregiver and friendly face to those she helped care for. She loved music and crocheting. Most of all she loved her family and was loved by her family. She was a special person and will be missed by those who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at MUSC Florence, McNair Nursing and Rehab, and Agape Hospice for their care and attention to Bonnie. And special thanks to Ms. Barbara Hannah who cared for her at home for the last few years and became a trusted companion. Carolina Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Due to the COVID crisis, a private graveside service will be held. Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
