Bobby Stephens, 82, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.Mr. Stephens was born in Darlington, SC a son of the late Fred H. Stephens and Lois Mozingo Stephens. Bobby graduated from St. John's High School in 1956. He was owner and operator of Stephens Heating and Air for 60 years. He taught HVAC classes at Florence-Darlington Technical College for several years. He was a golfer and enjoyed NASCAR and football.He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bonnie Gandy.Surviving are his wife, Dallas Brown Stephens; sons, Rick (Robin) Stephens and Glenn Stephens, both of Florence, Brad Stephens of Darlington; grandson, Chase Stephens of Florence; granddaughter, Kayla Stephens of Columbia; brother, Synklyer (Sylvia) Grantham of Myrtle Beach, and sisters, Sarah Hookum of Lamar and Vivian Stephens of Florida.Memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 1416 Lamar Highway, Darlington, SC 29532, or to McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502, www.mcleodfoundation.org.The family will receive friends from 5 8 pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.The family would like to extend a special thanks to McLeod Hospice.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC 29505
