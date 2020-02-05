JOHNSONVILLE -- Bobby Dean Miller, 72, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House. Mr. Miller was born on May 20, 1947 in Florence County, son of the late Earl Dean Miller and Peggy Turner Miller. Bobby was a member of Community Free Will Baptist Church, Johnsonville. Mr. Miller was a simple man, who enjoyed farming from a young age and learned the value of hard work. He owned his own logging company and was an experienced heavy equipment operator.Surviving are his son, Joseph "Joey" Miller of Florence; brother, Don Miller of Coward; sister, Ann M. (Legrande) Hicks of Charleston; Extended family, Janna DeCamps, Jared (Anne) DeCamps, Richard (Tiffany) Matthews, Mallary Matthews, Braxton, Bella, Blakely DeCamps; numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his companion, Jean V. DeCamps. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Woodside Cemetery, Pamplico. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM 1:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice House, 1203 E. Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506 or Community FWB Church, 644 S. Pine Street, Johnsonville, SC 29555.
