DARLINGTON Bobbie Lee Richardson Driggers, 53, passed away at MUSC Charleston on March 20, 2020.A graveside service will be Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lake Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Timmonsville, SC.Mrs. Driggers was born in Marion County, the daughter of the late Dayton Earl Richardson, Jr. and Lois Christine Altman Richardson. She was a member of Northwood Family Worship Center.Surviving are her husband Jay Driggers; daughter, Kristie Driggers; sister, Lynn (Kenneth) Richardson Cottingham and her aunt, Betty Gainey.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC.
