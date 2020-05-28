DARLINGTON -- Bliss Smith Sports, age 96, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A private graveside service will be directed by Belk Funeral Home. Born October 6, 1923, Bliss was the daughter of the late William Henry Smith and Orilla Pickett Smith. She retired from Dixie Cup. Bliss enjoyed painting, gardening, and researching the Smith family history. Surviving are her daughters, Annette (the late Jessie) Ward of Darlington, Cherry Hepburn of California; daughter-in-law, Nancy Hepburn of Florida; grandchildren, Robert Edward Hepburn, Jr., Candi Leaphart, Summer Hepburn; five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Evelyn Byrd of Darlington.She was preceded in death by her first husband, R.E. Hepburn; second husband, Lynn Sports; son, Robert Edward "Robbie" Hepburn; and grandson, Chris Jordan.Memorials may be made to the Bethea Dam Project, c/o Bethea Baptist Community, 157 Home Ave. Darlington, SC 29532. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

