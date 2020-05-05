Bishop Schofield Lane, Jr. 55 of Marion, SC passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at MUSC of Florence after a very long illness. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 8, 2020 by Richardson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 am at Devotion Gardens on Friday, May 8, 2020. Because of the Covid-19 virus, the service will be private. However, the service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook Page. Bishop was born on Terrajon Air Force Base in Spain outside of Madrid to the late Bishop Schofield Lane, Sr. and Mary Alice Blackburn Lane. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Lewellyn Lane, and his nephew Christopher Glenn.Bishop was an electrician by trade. He had a love for music. He was a talented drummer and percussionist who enjoyed playing a variety of music. In Bishop's later years, he enjoyed listening to music, working in the yard, taking walks and talking daily with family. Surviving are his sisters Betty Lane Hahn (Jeff) of Savannah, Ga. and Deborah Lane Lutfy of Columbia, SC; nieces and nephews, Caroline Richey (Chris), Jonathan Glenn (Melissa), Stephen Lutfy and Christine Lutfy; as well as two great-nieces, Allison Richey and Cameron Richey. A special thanks to caregiver Ann Lewis. Bishop was loved and will be greatly missed. He will forever be remembered in our hearts. We will fondly remember his sarcastic wit that we learned to interpret as humor with a mix of truth. Memorial donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church PO Box 155 Marion SC 29571 or to Trinity Behavioral Care, PO Box 1010 Marion, SC 29571.
