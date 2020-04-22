OLANTA -- Billy Cecil "Wild Bill" Wilkes age 64, died April 22, 2020 at his home after an illness. Private graveside services will be held at Olanta Baptist Church Cemetery.Born in Florence County, he was a son of the late Theodore Wilkes and Hazel Driggers Wilkes. He was a member of Olanta Baptist Church, and was formerly employed by A. Q. Mills; Avon Dale and Embers Charcoal. He was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Michael Wilkes, and his parents.Surviving are his daughters, Billie Jo Wilkes Adee of Effingham and Pamela Yvonne (Jason) Hickman of Turbeville, three brothers, Teddy Wilkes, John Henry (Debra) Wilkes, and Jimmy Wilkes all of Olanta. Six Grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at 1172 Atkinson Street in Turbeville.Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
