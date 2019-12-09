NICHOLS -- Billy "Bill" Wayne Jones, (February 4, 1939-December 6, 2019) died peacefully at McLeod Hospice House on Friday, December 6, 2019. The child of Claude Foster Jones and Willie Lea Almond Jones, Mr. Jones is survived by his daughter, Ms. Julie Bumgarner (Nichols, SC) a son, Dr. Jeffery Jones (Savannah, GA), as well as his sisters Elaine Jones Rachel (Shreveport, LA) and Janette Jones Haire (Magnolia, AR), brother-in-law Jackie Haire, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces/grand-nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Paula Jones, grandson Matt Bumgarner and brother Willard Jones.Bill was born in El Dorado, AR, where he grew to excel in sports. He eventually graduated from Arkansas State University where he played for the university's basketball team in the NCAA tournament. After graduation he served his country in an armored tank division of the U.S. Army and was deployed to West Germany (now part of Germany). After returning to civilian life, Bill had a long career as a production manager for various furniture manufacturing companies including Singer Furniture and Pilliod Furniture. He was active in community service and was elected as an Alderman for Trumann, AR, in the 1970's. In his 50's, Bill was saved and became a faithful Christian and Deacon at Nichols Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, coin/baseball card collector, and daily reader of his much-worn Bible. His family loved him deeply. The family will receive condolences and visitors at 2pm, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Nichols Baptist Church. A short service with military honors will follow in the chapel at 3pm.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Nichols Baptist Church WMU, 301 S Main St, Nichols, SC 29581.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net .
