Private Funeral Service for Mrs. Beulah Mae James Thomas will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, May 18, 2020 at Nazareth Apostolic Church, 622 Amherst Drive, Hartsville, SC. Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.The family will receive friends at 1608 S. Fifth St., Hartsville, SC.
To plant a tree in memory of Beulah Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
