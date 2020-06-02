Private Funeral Service for Mrs. Beulah Mae James Thomas was conducted 11:00 AM Monday, May 18, 2020 at Nazareth Apostolic Church, 622 Amherst Drive, Hartsville, SC. Interment followed in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Mrs. Beulah Mae James Thomas, the daughter of the late Ervin and Grace James was born in Darlington County on October 19, 1944. On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, God in His Divine Love and Wisdom called home his daughter, Beulah Mae James Thomas from labour to reward. Beulah Mae James Thomas leaves to cherish her memories: four daughters, Wanda (Kenneth) James Dawson of Hartsville, South Carolina, Pamela (Jason) McCoy of Florence, South Carolina, Kesha Thomas Bonham of Upstate, New York, and Minister Benita Thomas of McBee, South Carolina; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two brothers, Charles E. James of Hartsville, South Carolina and Henry L. (Modestine) James of Lamar, South Carolina; two sisters, Lula Black of Atlanta, Georgia and Deloris Jones of Hartsville, South Carolina; one uncle, Isaiah James of Darlington, South Carolina; one aunt, Gladys Grimes of Brooklyn, New York; a special sister-in-law, Virginia (Harrison) Mitchell of Hartville, South Carolina; a very dear friend, cousin, and confidant, Lois Forte of Hartsville, South Carolina; a close friend, Mae "Mikki" Wilson of Florence, South Carolina; and a host of nephews; nieces; other relatives; and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Beulah Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.